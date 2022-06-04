June 4, 2022

OKAY, GROOMER: Parenting writer: take your kid to a Pride parade!

Instead of bringing a kid to a Pride parade and potentially scarring them for life, why not bring them to, you know, a playground? Cockburn is certain any child would understand.

It would be remiss of Cockburn not to mention that this article does have a section called “Find the Kid Friendly Pride Activities,” which lists things like food, bouncy castles, and play areas. Yet Cockburn remains unconvinced. If he were ever to take care of a child, he would much rather bring them to Disney World than some woke Pride celebration…wait a second.