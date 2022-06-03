June 3, 2022

21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: I’m in a relationship with my 1998 Chevy — and our sex life is so special.

Unlike most people, this driver loves ramming his car.

An Arkansas man known only as Nathaniel — for, uh, privacy reasons — is revving back into the headlines after saying he has “sex” with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo.

The randy motorist, 37, revealed he was in a sexual relationship with his racy red automobile back in 2012, when he was featured on an episode of TLC’s “My Strange Addiction.” However, vintage YouTube clips of his bizarre auto erotica are just now going viral — globally.

“I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and kind of press up against him,” Nathaniel said of how he engages in intercourse with his vehicle, which he has gendered as male and affectionately named “Chase.”

“One of the more bold positions is for me to be underneath him,” he added, describing the sexual act as “special.”