June 3, 2022

JIM TREACHER: What Is Biden Lying About Today?

If there’s one thing Joe Biden has learned during his half-century in Washington, it’s that there are no consequences to lying his ass off. It got him where he is today, and he’s not about to stop now.

No matter how stupid he sounds:

[BIDEN: “Since I took office, families are carrying less debt, their average savings are up…more Americans feel financially comfortable…”]