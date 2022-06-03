June 3, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: Mendocino County: Where You Could Find the Most Expensive Gallon of Gas in US History at $9.45 Per Gallon.

Earlier: “We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas,” is the perfect Kinsley Gaffe for an Obama administration retread like Biden: As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

Don’t think of it as yet another crisis by design; it’s all part of Biden’s “incredible transition:” Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition’ of the US economy away from fossil fuels.

Speaking of which: ‘Thanks, Joe:’ Gas Prices Have Officially Doubled Since Biden Became President.