June 3, 2022

DON’T OVERLOOK WHAT MATT WALSH HAS DONE HERE: “These African men laugh – they literally laugh – at the notion a woman might have a penis. They laugh because it is a laughable premise (again, to everyone outside the West and its fabricated gender enlightenment). So how can the American Left respond to this? Obviously what these men are saying and doing makes a mockery of the left’s gender ideology. If said by a white American male, it would be considered the height of bigotry. But these aren’t white American men. These are black men (and women) of a different culture. Progressives may worship the idol of gender, but they also worship the idol of diversity and multiculturalism. By their own rules, their dismissal of, or disagreement with the lived experiences of another people group – particularly black-skinned groups – is racist and Anglo-centric.”