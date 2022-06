WOEING: NASA just bought the rest of the space station crew flights from SpaceX. “The announcement also suggests that SpaceX will fly more than twice as many crews to the space station than the other partner in NASA’s commercial crew program, Boeing. Under the new agreement, SpaceX would fly 14 crewed missions to the station on Crew Dragon, and Boeing would fly six during the lifetime of the station.”

Boeing’s Starliner has been a big disappointment.