June 2, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses To Tell Press — Or Can’t Tell Press — Who Briefed Joe Biden About Baby Formula Crisis. Biden: CEOs Understood the Abbott Shutdown Would Be Devastating– But I Didn’t.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.