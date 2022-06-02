June 2, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Gov. Ron DeSantis to Veto $35 Million Tampa Bay Rays Facility Amid Polarization of Shootings. “DeSantis is giving a voice to the people who do not want their sports and children’s companies on the front lines of the cultural divide. Florida residents had called for DeSantis to veto the spending anyway, saying that Floridians’ tax dollars should not help fund a facility for a professional sports team.”

UPDATE: The Governing Style of Ron DeSantis: Create the Public Polling Results, Don’t Follow Them.