«
»

June 2, 2022

STAR WARS, BARELY EVEN STAR WARS: The Problem with ‘Obi-Wan’ Isn’t What You’ve Been Told. “Halfway through, the good parts of Obi-Wan are getting fewer and further in between, and it’s the heroes who will annoy you the most.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:18 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.