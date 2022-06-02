June 2, 2022

IT’S WHAT THEY DO: Biden Administration Changes Rules To Get Graft Flowing To Leftwing Cronies Again. “My Working Theory is that every single expansion of the welfare state is merely a means to pass graft into the hands of Democratic Party cronies and leftwing activists. Today’s data point: Merrick Garland is bringing back Obama-era legally-mandated slush funds for leftwing activist groups scrapped by Trump.”

Me, yesterday: “Old Joe isn’t all there anymore, but he still knows exactly what to do with Other People’s Money. He might need help putting his pants on right-side-out, but don’t get in between the Big Guy and a big take.”