June 2, 2022

CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL: The Daily Wire Comes Under ‘Sustained DDoS Attack’ Intended To ‘Disrupt’ Premiere Of ‘What Is A Woman?’ “The attack began shortly after the start of the live-stream of Daily Wire’s Backstage program, which preceded the premiere and featured Daily Wire hosts discussing the making and meaning of the film. Many users encountered difficulty accessing the live-stream due to the malicious event. Nevertheless, the event was the most trafficked live-stream in Daily Wire history.”