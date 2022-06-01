June 1, 2022

RAND PAUL DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT FEDERAL EMPLOYEES GETTING PAYMENTS FROM DRUG COMPANIES THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO OVERSEE: “NIH is a revolving door of tens of billions of dollars in government grant-making coupled with hundreds of millions of dollars in private—non-transparent—royalty payments. There needs to be a lot more sunshine on this potentially unholy alliance.’ ‘When a federal bureaucrat pops up on television giving us health instructions, who has paid them and for what research and technology?’ [Adam Andrzejewski of OpenTheBooks] asks. ‘When a patient agrees to a clinical trial or experimental treatment, what financial interests are involved?’”