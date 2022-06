DISPATCHES FROM THE LAPTOP FROM HELL: Hunter’s search history reveals his obsession with porn and sex fantasies including ’18yrs old,’ ‘lonely widow’ and ‘MILF crack cocaine porn,’ he uploaded his OWN amateur videos and texted Pornhub link to phone listed in his contacts as ‘Dad.’

I’m so old, I can remember those naive days when we made fun of a presidential relative because of his penchant for beer.