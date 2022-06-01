June 1, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN VIRTUAL SIGNALLING: Welp, this really didn’t age well.

Remember when the U.S government posted a pretty picture of a rainbow flag on its Afghanistan embassy account to show how much they are willing to fight for the gays and the transgenders? Man, if only they had been willing to fight that hard for the people of Afghanistan.

To be fair, they did fight awfully hard to transmit the value of modern art to the people of Afghanistan:

UPDATE: Since the US Embassy’s poster went over so well last year, the Marines are getting into the action today: