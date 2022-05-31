May 31, 2022

WHY IS THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Uh-Oh: Black Staffers Leaving White House in Droves. “The Most Diverse White House EVER™ has a big problem: There’s been a mass exodus of black staffers, with some complaining about a lack of opportunity and mentoring for minority employees. According to Politico, ‘At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon. Some of those who remain say it’s no wonder why: They describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.’ They’re calling it ‘Blaxit’—not to be confused with Blexit, an exit of black people from the Democrat party, headed by conservative commentator Candace Owens.”