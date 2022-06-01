June 1, 2022

TAMMY BRUCE: Netflix’s Woke Warning.

The reasons for the Disney and Netflix disasters are varied, but both companies have publicly displayed a disturbing shift into the woke politics. When an economy gets tight and people have to make choices about where they spend money the first to be cut will be companies who have taken for granted and insulted American consumers for far too long.

On top of that, Netflix’s trouble may just be starting. CBS reports “Netflix acknowledged its problems are deep-rooted by projecting a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.” That deep-rootedness is, in part, the woke activists they’ve hired and going on a woke programming binge.

But all of that seems to be changing.

It appears leadership at the streaming service have suddenly realized what the left has been feeding them isn’t health food—it’s cyanide. Netflix has acted to save itself and that means quickly and definitively ending it’s love affair with wokeism by laying-off at least 150 employees they had previously hired to work on woke programming and issued a memo to its staff rebuking censorship.