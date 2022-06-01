June 1, 2022

IF YOU HAVE TO KEEP REMINDING UNDERLINGS OF YOUR AUTHORITY THEN YOU DON’T REALLY HAVE ANY: ‘Furious’ Biden Reminded Staff ‘He’s the One Who Is President’ after Gaffe Clean-Ups.

Democrat President Joe Biden snapped at his staff and reminded them that “he’s the one who is president” after they cleaned up after his gaffes, according to reports.

The information is from the latest of a series of leaks from Biden’s White House.

Biden has a small circle of close advisers who have not been leaking but with doomsday poll numbers pouring in, it is every man for himself.

Biden is said to be furious with his staff for constantly cleaning up and walking back his flubs.

He argues that it makes it look like an incompetent idiot who is not really in charge.