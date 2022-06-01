June 1, 2022

WELL, YOU WOULDN’T THINK THAT: You’d Think Ten Guns Fired Themselves and Injured 10 People in One Day in Portland. “Portland is one of the wokest cities around. The woke city leaders dismantled the police gun team and the riot squad — actually, all those guys just up and quit — and defunded the overall department, which resulted in a flood of cops leaving. The result has been an explosion in crime. Now, the mayor, a talentless tool who is the police commissioner and oversaw this dismantling at the request of Antifa and their BLM buddies, is attempting to backfill the cop shop.”