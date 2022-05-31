May 31, 2022

48 SHOT, NINE DEAD IN CHICAGO OVER THE WEEKEND BUT JOHN LEGEND SAYS IT MIGHT BE RACIST TO TALK ABOUT IT:

Now, let’s take a look at Legend’s numbers, shall we? In his first tweet, he’s linking to the CDC’s stats on “Firearms Mortality” which shows Wyoming (death rate of 25.9/100,000) is more dangerous than Illinois (death rate of 14.1/100,000.)

But if you look at the CDC’s stats on “Homicide Mortality by State,” you find — not surprisingly — an entirely different picture than what Legend suggested. Illinois, with just gun homicides, has a death rate of 11.2/100,000 (1353 homicides) compared to Wyoming’s 4.9/100,000 and 29 homicides, which is the opposite point he was trying to make about Illinois.