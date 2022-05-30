May 30, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM TRUDEAUPIA: Trudeau announces national handgun ban.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a national ban on handguns, among other measures targetting law-abiding firearm owners.

Bill C-21 includes various gun control measures including reducing the size of magazines to only hold five rounds and banning the sale of large capacity clips.

“(The) national freeze on handguns (would) prevent individuals from bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada and from buying, selling, and transferring handguns within the country,” a press release stated on Monday.

“In addition to this new legislation, the Government of Canada will require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large capacity magazines under the Criminal Code.”