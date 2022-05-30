May 30, 2022

WAS IT OVER WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED PEARL HARBOR?

As Emily Zanotti tweets, “The USS Intrepid was not at Pearl Harbor. No American carriers were, but definitely not the Intrepid which was commissioned two years after the bombing.”

Forget it though, he’s rolling: On Memorial Day, Mayor Adams says NYC faces ‘Pearl Harbor moment’ in COVID.

Adams drew the parallel to the 1941 attack while delivering remarks onboard the USS Intrepid, which was active as a fighter vessel in World War II.

The Intrepid, which is now a museum docked at Pier 86 on Manhattan’s West Side, was a symbol of American “resiliency” after the Pearl Harbor tragedy left a cloud of “uncertainty” over the country, Adams said.

“We too are that. This is a Pearl Harbor moment,” he said.

Referencing COVID, Adams continued: “We lost loved ones and family members to the uncertainty if they were ever returned from a hospital. Our economy took a devastating dive. Many people lost their homes and businesses. The uncertainty hovered our entire nation, but just as then we are here now: We will survive.”

Joining Adams onboard the Intrepid was Gov. Hochul, who cracked a joke about her and the mayor “making history” by both attending the Memorial Day ceremony — a jab at their predecessors, Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who very rarely were seen together in public.

Hochul also lauded the sense of “collaboration” that she said motivates those who go into military service.

“Because when you join the military, you put your ego aside, you put your political persuasions aside, you put your geographic influences aside, and you become one powerful unit where the number one objective is to protect your beloved homeland,” she said. “I believe that all of us as Americans and certainly those in public office have the same capacity in our hearts to learn from the examples of our military.”