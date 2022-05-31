May 31, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY: Elite San Francisco school sees spike in D’s and F’s after dropping merit-based admissions.

Of the 620 students in Lowell’s freshman class, 24.4% received at least D or F in their first semester, according to internal records obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

This is almost triple the number of the first-year students in the two years before – 7.9% in fall 2020 and 7.7% in fall 2019. The Chronicle notes that fall 2020 was also the first full semester of remote learning.

The fall 2021 class was chosen primarily based on a lottery instead of a decades-old merit-based system based on test scores and grades, bringing it in line with almost every other high school in the city.