May 30, 2022

DEMOCRACY DIES IN SELF-AGGRANDIZEMENT: How ‘alone’ was WaPo in reporting emergent Watergate scandal? Not very.

It’s long been a misleading element of media lore that the Washington Post was mostly alone in reporting the unfolding scandal of Watergate, which broke nearly 50 years ago and eventually brought down the corrupt presidency of Richard Nixon. The claim reemerged yesterday in a commentary by the newspaper’s media columnist, Margaret Sullivan. She referred to the Post‘s lead Watergate reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, declaring that they “were almost alone on the story for months.” Not exactly.

Read the whole thing.

