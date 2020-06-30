May 30, 2022

WHEN YOU’RE A LEFTIST WHO’S LOST “POLITIFACT:”

● Shot: Biden Insists 2nd Amendment Isn’t Absolute: When it Was Passed ‘You Couldn’t Buy a Cannon.’

—Mediaite, today.

● Chaser:

Biden said, “You weren’t allowed to own a cannon during the Revolutionary War as an individual.”

The campaign was unable to come up with an example of a law banning private ownership of cannons, and historians of the period doubt that any existed. To the contrary, there are documented instances of privateers, or privately owned vessels, setting sail with cannons during the period.

We rate the statement False.