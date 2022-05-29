May 29, 2022

HOW’S THAT WELCOME WAGON PROGRAM COMING ALONG? The Real ‘Great Replacement’ Theory: “More than half of American cities registered a loss of population over the last year. People flocked to suburbs and exurbs and headed west to the Sun Belt, according to the U.S. Census. The increase in population in those places comes at the expense of big cities, who lost population during the same period of time. This is the real ‘Great Replacement’ theory. Big cities are not ‘replacing’ their lost populations because the people are moving to smaller cities and towns with less crime, less taxes, and less left-wing folderol. Perhaps more interestingly, fewer immigrants are moving in to pick up the slack”