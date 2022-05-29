May 29, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Confused Old Man Shouts at Navy Grads That Putin Wants to ‘Findalize’ Europe. “Biden appears to be the first person ever to use the word ‘Findalize.’ He was actually trying to say that Putin was trying to Finlandize Europe, that is, make it a neutral zone between the U.S. and Russia. But the Big Guy couldn’t quite manage to get ‘Finlandize’ out, so we got ‘Findalize,’ and by this point, the WhiteHouse.gov transcriber, who must get combat pay when it comes time to transcribe a Biden speech, had apparently given up in despair, as the transcript leaves ‘Findalize’ there without even attempting to clear up what Old Joe was actually trying to say.”