May 28, 2022

“DEMOCRATS BEFORE AND AFTER SEEING POLLS:

Flashback: Obama pollster to Dems: ‘Latinx’ is still not a thing despite your wokest efforts. “This is hardly the first poll to show that “Latinx” is not just a fringe construct but actively annoying to Hispanic voters. Bendixen & Amandi pollster Fernand Amandi wonders why Democrats keep insisting on promoting its usage. . . . The answer is simple — Democrats have invested themselves far more into the faculty lounge and activist donor base than they have with Hispanic voters. This isn’t the only reason why Hispanics are moving to the GOP in the last couple of cycles, but this disconnect certainly doesn’t help matters.”