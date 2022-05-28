May 28, 2022

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Uvalde police response proves need to abolish the police, says MSNBC guest.

During the latest episode of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross on Saturday, leftist police reform activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham claimed the recent Texas school shooting is further proof that America must abolish the police.

Cunningham told Cross she believed that law enforcement’s mistakes during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting – namely, reports that officers waited outside the classroom as the shooter committed his massacre – means policing as it currently stands needs to be gutted.

For the guest commentator, the Uvalde shooting essentially bolstered the Black Lives Matter “defund the police” narrative progressives adopted in the wake of the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Cunningham stated, “I think, sadly, Uvalde is a terrible and tragic example of just how – not incompetent – but problematic the entire institution is.”

She then combined Black Lives Matter rhetoric with the Uvalde shooting to construct her new anti-police narrative. “If the police kill, taze and maim unarmed people because they fear for their lives and they won’t stop armed people from slaughtering children, then clearly the institution itself is not sound,” she declared.