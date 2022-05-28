May 28, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE IN THE MIDDLE OF YET ANOTHER CALIFORNIA DROUGHT: California is about to begin the nation’s largest dam removal project. Here’s what it means for wildlife.
After decades of negotiation, the largest dam-removal project in U.S. history is expected to begin in California’s far north next year.
The first of four aging dams on the Klamath River, the 250-mile waterway that originates in southern Oregon’s towering Cascades and empties along the rugged Northern California coast, is on track to come down in fall 2023. Two others nearby and one across the state line will follow.