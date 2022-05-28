May 28, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Why We Are Praying for John Durham.

We humble citizens, or “normals” as Kurt Schlichter puts it, have been living under a government in which Sussmann—although just another $800-an-hour (from testimony) Beltway lawyer—is a useful symbol. Lying is the way of the Washington Deep State and its most powerful. To them, it’s almost like breathing. Lying for their own benefit and those of their friends are the respirators from which they will never get off.

In March, the New York Post called many of these individuals to account in their editorial “Spies who lie: 51 ‘intelligence’ experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story.”

“They are the supposed nonpartisan group of top spies looking out for the best interest of the nation.

“But the 51 former ‘intelligence’ officials who cast doubt on the Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories in a public letter really were just desperate to get Joe Biden elected president. And more than a year later, even after their Deep State sabotage repeatedly has been shown to be a lie, they refuse to own up to how they undermined an election.

“The officials, including CNN pundit and professional fabricator James Clapper—a man who was nearly charged for perjury for lying to Congress—signed a letter saying that the laptop ‘has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’”

While not directly in Durham’s purview—although who knows, since so much these days is interconnected—this is the kind of thing the special counsel may be calling to America’s, and the world’s, attention.

It’s literally in his hands to steer our ship of state back to the rule of law. If not him, who? Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz walked up to the edge of truth in his report and then did an about-face before making the obvious conclusions, as if concerned that his Deep State card would be revoked.

The legacy media, so many of whom are deeply implicated in these lies themselves (I worked with some of them and can’t even be near them now, let alone talk to them), will do everything they can to hide or obfuscate this information.

It’s our job, every one of us, to disseminate it—factually and with a minimum of rancor—as widely as possible as the truth emerges.

We can also pray for Durham. Another verse from Mahalia won’t hurt.