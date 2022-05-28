May 28, 2022

IT’S AN IDEA THAT’S SO CRAZY FOR A STREAMING SERVICE, IT JUST MIGHT WORK: Liz Wolfe of Reason: Netflix Airs Ricky Gervais’ Controversial Standup, Chooses Actual Entertaining Over Woke Pandering.

“Does Netflix even care that Ricky Gervais’s SuperNature is rife with transphobic TERF ideology?” asks Aja Romano this week at Vox. The answer seems to finally be nope; comedy that pokes fun at extremely online trans activists can in fact be both widely amusing and a moneymaker. And Netflix is in the entertainment business, for which both of those components are important. “We program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices,” the company said in a policy update earlier this month. “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Ergo, Romano argues, the company is “just fine inflicting bigoted hateful rhetoric on its subscribers” and “with the subsequent real-world harm that comes from amplifying such views.”

“At this point, Netflix—the comedy division, if not the entire company—is not just passively supporting transphobic creators, but seem to be actively courting a transphobic audience,” adds The A.V. Club‘s Mary Kate Carr. “The platform’s choice to release this special now,” writes Romano, “during a wave of unprecedented anti-trans legislation, is unconscionable.”

These critics are wrong. The company is not “inflicting” hateful rhetoric on its subscribers; one must consensually opt in to watch it. The “real-world harm” argument goes unsubstantiated yet remains the frequent rallying cry used by many leftists to argue for deplatforming. Recall, for example, the newsroom protest by New York Times staffers, who argued en masse that the paper running an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R–Ark.) calling for military action to pacify domestic protests and riots was putting black staffers’ lives in danger.

But does any evidence suggest that, without Gervais releasing comedy specials, Republican legislators would never have had the idea to pass trans bathroom bills? Or that the people who laugh at jokes about how annoying some radical trans activists are on Twitter are the same people who commit violent acts against trans people?