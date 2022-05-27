May 27, 2022

JIM TREACHER: President Biden Must Disarm the Secret Service Immediately. “And that’s where the lie collapses on itself. Nobody is stupid or crazy enough to believe disarming the Secret Service would make the president more safe. Getting rid of his armed security would be tantamount to suicide. If the president of the United States has the right to protect his own life with as many guns as it takes, why don’t the rest of us? Either the United States Constitution applies to all Americans or it doesn’t. Which is it? Hello? Anybody? I just want one lib to answer any of these questions. Tell us why we should be defenseless against attackers, but our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters get to have as many guns as they want.”