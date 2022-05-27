May 27, 2022

LANDO CALRISSIAN WAS NOT REACHED FOR COMMENT: Lucasfilm prepped Star Wars actress against ‘racist’ blowback for Obi-Wan role. “In her interview with the Independent, the ‘Obi-Wan’ actress tackles diversity issues in the franchise. ‘To me, it’s long overdue. If you’ve got talking droids and aliens, but no people of colour, it doesn’t make any sense. It’s 2022, you know. So we’re just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it.'”

The trailer looked good, no signs of the wokeness infecting everything in the new Disney-fied Star Wars (except for The Mandolorian) universe.

But this report all but guarantees that Obi-Wan is more of the same tripe that older fans have turned our backs on.