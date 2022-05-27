«
»

May 27, 2022

FLASHBACK: Two teens arrested in ‘mass casualty’ plot in 2018 targeting a Uvalde middle school.

Two Uvalde teens were recently arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Murder after officers said they foiled a mass-shooting plot the pair had schemed.

A press release obtained by KENS 5 thoroughly chronicles events leading up to an investigation performed by the Uvalde Police Department and the Texas Rangers.

In the press release, Uvalde Chief of Police Daniel Rodriguez said that a Morales Junior High School student, 14, and a former Morales student, 13, had specifically targeted numerous students in what they described as a plan to perform a “mass casualty event against the school.”

Authorities said the students were motivated in large part by the Columbine shootings.

This week:

Uvalde might have been yet another “known wolf” situation but we just can’t say for sure yet.

UPDATE: From the comments, the Daily Mail is on this story in a way the US press isn’t yet: Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says Uvalde gunman was arrested FOUR YEARS ago after telling people he planned to ‘shoot up a school once he’s a senior in 2022.’

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:40 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.