May 27, 2022

PARKLAND PART II:

● Officers Tried to Negotiate With Uvalde Shooter While He Was Barricaded in School With Children, Officials Say.

● Timeline Shifts AGAIN in Uvalde School Shooting. “It’s not unusual to see new facts emerge and shifting timelines in the wake of such a horrific attack. The fog of war makes it difficult to piece together a moment-by-moment account of how a situation unfolded. It will likely take weeks or even months before we know how things really transpired. Nevertheless, the information we do have raises questions about the police response to the shooting.”