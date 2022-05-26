May 26, 2022

DON SURBER: Twitter is more evil than we imagined.

Maybe the best thing Elon Musk can do is shut Twitter down once he owns it.

In the name of security, Twitter demanded more personal information from users. They complied because they wanted their security protected, right? Twitter then sold this data to advertisers.

This was so bad that the evil Biden administration objected.

NPR reported, “Twitter has agreed to pay a $150 million fine after federal law enforcement officials accused the social media company of illegally using peoples’ personal data over six years to help sell targeted advertisements.

“In court documents made public on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice say Twitter violated a 2011 agreement with regulators in which the company vowed to not use information gathered for security purposes, like users’ phone numbers and email addresses, to help advertisers target people with ads.

“Federal investigators say Twitter broke that promise.”

That’s as shocking as learning there is no Santa.