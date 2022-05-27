May 27, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Homeless encampment across from Denver school draws concern.

A Denver Public Schools parent has concerns about his child’s safety after a homeless encampment popped up directly across the street from his kid’s school.

Kieran Schweidel records his walk to his kid’s school and said he sees multiple encampments on the way.

He said his concern is the proximity of a handful of tents near Polaris Elementary School.

“I’m not looking to fix the city at large. I don’t think it’s fixable. Just around the school. Please, can we keep that safe? If children aren’t sacred, I don’t know what should be,” Schweidel said.