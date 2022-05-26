May 26, 2022

FASTER, PLEASE: Chesa Boudin’s soft-on-crime policies will doom him. Although, to paraphrase Whoopi Goldberg, ultimately, it’s not really doom-doom, when Boudin will likely fail upwards: “Boudin’s public glow will not dim with a June 7 defeat. Powerful associates in the US and abroad will help him land on his feet. A high-visibility post in the Department of Justice or State Department could lie ahead. Should San Francisco voters dump Boudin — which now seems almost certain — his political visibility and influence will persist.”