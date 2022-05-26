May 26, 2022

HMM: Texas Gunman Was In The Room For ’30 Minutes’ Before Tactical Team Breached. Why Did Cops Not Breach Sooner? “There are inconsistencies between different accounts of the timelines of the day, including whether shots were fired when an officer attempted to stop the gunman from entering the school, and questions remain about why law enforcement did not engage him sooner, according to various media reports. One witness told the Associated Press that onlookers had urged police officers to charge the school during the shooting, but to no avail.”