May 26, 2022

It's Official: Barbie Goes Transgender.

A Hollywood celebrity now has their own Barbie.

On NBC’s TODAY show Wednesday, the morning staple welcomed Laverne Cox, transgender star of Orange is the New Black.

Cox was all dolled up, which might not have been coincidental. Today.com delivers the news:

To celebrate her 50th birthday on May 29, the Emmy-award winning actor and LGBTQ+ activist is honored with a Tribute Collection Barbie. Her doll is dressed in a red ball gown, a silver bodysuit and comes with accessories like high-heeled boots and silver earrings.

TODAY Parents got in on the action:

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll,” Cox said in a statement shared with TODAY Parents. “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”