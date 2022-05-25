May 25, 2022

GOV. GREG ABBOTT SHOULD BE THANKING “BETO” O’ROURKE FOR HIS UVALDE STUNT:

And that’s all she wrote for Beto O’Rourke, who is about as Hispanic as I am Chinese. The Irishman did not have much of a chance of defeating Abbott in the first place; this little stunt just sealed his fate. It would be one thing if he held his own press conference or shot a video in which he criticized Abbott and other Republican officials for not doing enough to stop these types of atrocities. Whether one agreed with his arguments is irrelevant – it’s how these types of issues should be handled.

But it’s quite another to disrupt a press conference in which Abbott is explaining to the public how the incident went down as the state is in mourning. The murdered children and two teachers are not even in the ground yet and O’Rourke is using their deaths to score cheap political points. Sure, this stuff plays well for fellow leftists who have no problem exploiting deaths to push for gun control, but for the average Texan, this ain’t it.

For starters, his stunt was probably the most indecent thing he could have done at that moment. He took a tragedy and made it about himself and his campaign. Secondly, he’s doing it to push for further restrictions on firearms, which isn’t exactly a popular sentiment in Texas.