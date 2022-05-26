May 26, 2022

FASTER? PLEASE! World’s fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests. “With a capacity for up to 19 passengers, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 kilometers) and a top speed of Mach 0.94, the upcoming plane is expected to enter service in 2025, according to a statement from Bombardier. The news comes after a Global 7500 test vehicle broke the sound barrier during a demonstration flight last May, achieving speeds of more than Mach 1.015.”

If you have the means, they highly recommend it.