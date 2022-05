RECYCLING IS STILL GARBAGE: Taking Out the Trash: What We Get Wrong About Recycling. If you haven’t been able to deprogram the recycling religionists in your household, you might show them this video from Kite and Key Media, which uses gentle humor to present the facts. Another of their videos exposes exposes the follies of the war on plastic, which I’ve argued is the modern equivalent of the sumptuary laws formerly used by nobles to keep the peasants and bourgeoisie in their place.