May 25, 2022

BEFORE I ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF LYING (OR JUST ANOTHER “GAFFE”): I regularly read the DNC talking points and fundraising emails. In today’s missive (below), President Biden said:

“I’ve spent my career working to pass common-sense gun laws. We know that when we passed the assault weapons ban, mass shootings went down. We know that gun manufacturers have spent two decades marketing assault weapons which make them the largest profit. We must have the courage to stand up to the industry and the lobbies.” (Emphasis added).

I am not a firearms or ordinance expert, and ask IP readers to explain to me the following: