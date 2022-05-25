May 25, 2022

GRANNY-KILLER CUOMO: Hochul Pledges New Investigation of COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths. “Since assuming power on 24 August 2021, replacement NY Governor Kathy Hochul has done very little to address Andrew M. Cuomo’s COVID nursing home deaths scandals. This report, dated exactly nine months later, indicates Hochul is finally taking her first serious steps toward investigating the systemic and leadership failures that led to the excess COVID deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, of New York nursing home residents during the period Cuomo’s deadly 25 March 2020 directive was in effect.”

Well, good — but the cynic in me says Hochul’s investigation is more about kneecapping rival Cuomo’s attempted political rehabilitation than it is about justice.