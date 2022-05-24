May 24, 2022

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Someone Stole Seth Green’s Bored Ape, Which Was Supposed To Star In His New Show. “Actor and producer Seth Green was robbed of several NFTs this month after succumbing to a phishing scam that inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into the plan for his new animated series. The forthcoming show was developed from characters in Green’s expansive NFT collection, but in light of the recent hack, the project’s blatant crypto optimism has become a tragically ironic reminder of the industry’s shadier side.”