May 24, 2022

JUST MAKE SURE NONE OF THEIR BRIDGES ARE RACIST: Buttigieg calls for a Marshall Plan-style rebuilding of Ukraine.

Shouldn’t we wait until the war is actually over to implement the next Marshall Plan? And why are we calling for Marshall Plans to other countries, when we’re importing baby formula from Germany to the US?

Earlier: Berlin Airlift in Reverse: U.S. Flying Baby Formula From Germany. “There’s some irony in the news today about U.S. military planes flying baby formula from Germany to Indiana. Only this time, the threat isn’t from a foreign power. The threat is from the criminal incompetence of the Biden administration, which ignored the baby formula crisis for months until the media began to report on it.”

(Classical allusion in headline.)