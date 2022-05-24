May 24, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Who’s Afraid of Elise Stefanik?

We thought the Washington Post hit some kind of bottom last week when it tried to blame the third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), for a madman’s shooting spree at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

We were wrong. They followed up on Monday with a thinly veiled political attack aimed at pressuring corporate donors to sever ties with the Republican conference chairwoman. Democracy dies when opinionated young women hold leadership positions, or something.

The first article, by Marianna Sotomayor, dredged up a Facebook ad Stefanik’s campaign ran last year, arguing that she is guilty of having “echoed” a version of the so-called great replacement theory espoused by the Buffalo shooter, which holds that the Left is engaged in an electoral ploy to replace white Republican voters with Democrat-voting immigrants.