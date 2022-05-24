May 24, 2022

IT ISN’T MEANT TO BE: Homeland Security’s Rebooted Disinformation Plan Is No Better Than the First. “Compounding these dangerous conditions, the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Mayorkas has prioritized all the wrong things: climate change, diversity and equity, LGBT Pride month, white supremacists, and now, ‘disinformation.’ To put Gorelick, the director of the information wall of separation, in charge of disinformation lacks self-awareness at a minimum, and handicaps their own efforts to garner public trust in their disinformation efforts.”