WHY ELIZABETH WARREN’S NEW ‘ANTI-INFLATION’ PLAN WOULD FAIL MISERABLY: “So, under Warren’s legislation, we would see more shortages and rationing. This isn’t just economic theory. It’s reality. Peer-reviewed research has shown that during the pandemic, states with similar ‘anti-price-gouging’ laws saw more shortages of COVID-19-related goods such as hand sanitizer than states without them.”